Mom labels son's school supplies; tells teacher, 'These are NOT to be shared with his stepsister.' AITA?

Things are getting dramatic. His wife apparently told the teacher her daughters supplies would be shared by my son and she corrected them and said she must have his own because class supplies can't substitute him the entire year.

This was followed by my ex calling to say they can't afford to do this shit. He said it was bad enough finding stuff for the kids to use when my son was leaving his supplies in the cubby at school so they couldn't be used by all the kids.

But now the school is saying they can't be divided between the two kids and that I'm a selfish b&ch for that. He said they're family and it shouldn't be this big of an issue. I told him I was not responsible for providing for his stepkids.