Mom makes controversial co-parenting move when ex and stepmom call her daughter's clothing 'inappropriate.' AITA?

When this woman makes a questionable coparenting move, she asks the internet:

"AITA for sending my (35F) daughter (7F) to her father's (36M) for the week with an empty suitcase because they always complain about her clothing being inappropriate?"

AITA for sending my (35F) daughter (7F) to her father's (36M) for the week with an empty suitcase because they always complain about her clothing being inappropriate?

My ex husband and I divorced 6 years ago. 4 years ago, he married his now wife, who has a son the same age as my daughter. My daughter and I live in a different state than my ex, so when she visits, she has to fly unaccompanied, and therefore only sees him a couple of times a year.

My ex and his wife are wealthy. They belong to the country club, his hobby is racing cars, and they both drive luxury vehicles (Porsche and BMW). I, on the other hand, am a single mom in marketing.