Daughter calls out mom for making her share everything with her step-sister.

Shenuque Tissera
Sep 1, 2022 | 2:14 PM
On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a woman asks if she was wrong to make her daughter share everything she has with her step-sister.

AITA for making my daughter share her presents with my stepdaughter?

I (40f) was a single mother to my daughter, Amy (15f). I came out three years ago and married my wife Jenna (42f) last year. She has a daughter, Nora (13f). We all live together and I have full custody of my daughter. It was hard for her to adjust to having a second mom, but they got along well.

The girls have their birthdays very close, only two days apart, so we decided to have a joint birthday party for both of them since Nora had a hard time making new friends (they moved in with us and she's timid). Most of my family lives out of the country, so the gifts were sent a week early. It was a giant bag, with at least 20 gifts. The party was nice, and we opened the bag at night once everyone left.

