Mom makes 'dumb joke' on social media, lesbian daughter discovers it. 'She wants to ruin Christmas.' AITA?

Again, this was back in 2021, so the details are a little fuzzy now, but I think the caption said something to the effect of, “What would YOU do if your daughter brought THIS guy home?” Most people said things like, “I’m gonna go get my shotgun,” but I thought it would be funnier to say “oh thank GOD!”

Well, apparently, as I found out this morning, my daughter saw the comment—and she’s been mad about it ever since. I told her it was a joke, and I asked her why she waited two whole years to bring it up. She didn’t really answer the question, but she said she was so offended by it that she’s probably not coming for Christmas this year.