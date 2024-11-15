Mom sneakily eats meat in front her son; 'Is it wrong to trick him like this?' AITA?

This reasoning of his came from me - I have always tried to enhance my husband's views in my son by explaining were raising hom vegetarian as it's important to be kind to animals.

He conceptually understands death, from living in the countryside and knows that you eat dead animals if having meat. This is where this comment of his came from.

However, after telling my son I was vegetarian I still ate meat when not around him. Now to the AITA bit... I have, on occasion, snuck some meat into my order when eating out with him.

For example, having a sosauges sandwich and saying it was veggie sausages. I know it's wrong to lie to kids, but I thought of it as a white lie. I kicked the can down the road to deal with all this when he's older.