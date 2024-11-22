Mom shares parenting saga; 'My 9 yo has ADHD and I can't go on.' UPDATED

We're truly enjoying one another's company again. I just took him away for a weekend, just the two of us, and it was one of the best weekends of my life. I feel like I've got my son back.

Don't ever let anyone tell you that the drugs don't work. The right ones, in the right dosage, are life-changing.

And I know and he knows that the drugs aren't miracles. He's still the one making the right choices, deciding to do the work and learning to break the bad habits of years.

This knowledge in itself is improving his self-esteem every day, because he knows he could choose to punch someone rather than have a conversation, or tear up his school work rather than sit down and learn, but he's choosing not to.