'AITA for refusing to give my mom wedding photos because she photoshopped us?'

I was furious. Not just because she altered me without asking, but because people were commenting “wow you look amazing” and she was replying “thank you, it was such a magical day.” It felt like she had turned my wedding into her vanity project.

I called her and told her it was inappropriate and hurtful. She brushed it off saying everyone does little edits and that it was not a big deal, and that I was being too sensitive.

I told her I was not sending her the rest of the photos if she could not respect them as they are. She blew up. Now my dad, aunt, and grandma are telling me I am gatekeeping memories and that my mom was just trying to look her best.