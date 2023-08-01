Mom planning to homeschool her kid cries when family tests her knowledge; AITA?

Deciding how to educate your children can be a daunting choice for many parents, but homeschooling isn't just something you can master with one quick Google search...

So, when a conflicted sibling decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As$hole' about their sister's homeschooling plans, people everywhere were eager to weigh in on the drama.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for making my sister cry since I quizzed her on her knowledge because she wants to homeschool her kid?

I am going to get it out of the way and say I don’t like homeschooling. I thinks it is almost impossible to do correctly on social and educational development. This is coming from someone that went to a sh$tty public school.

So my sister was talking about homeschooling her kid, she said her and her husband will teach her. My sister and her husband are not the brightest people, much more physically labor people than understanding math.