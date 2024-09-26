Mom 'plays favorites' and excludes her teen son from 'Girls Night.' AITA? ' I made the wrong choice.'

My husband doesn't do a lot of things with Layla. They sometimes watch movies together, but most of the time it's either my husband and Jacob doing something just the two of them, or the four of us together. For that reason, I recently decided to start doing things with my daughter, just the two of us.

These past 2-3 months we've gone to the movies, to the mall, had girls night, went to a bowling alley and many more things. I can see that it makes my daughter happy, so I thought it was a great thing. My husband never complained about it, mainly because we mostly did this when the boys were doing something together.