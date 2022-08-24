Son asks if he's wrong for calling mom 'insane' for trying to get pregnant again.

Usually, a baby is a welcome addition to any family, but sometimes people want to get pregnant for all of the wrong reasons.

Reddit user u/TimesMates is concerned that his mom is having a late-in-life baby just for the attention. When his sister got pregnant, the whole family was showering her with gifts and praise, and now his mom wants in on some of that action.

AITA (Am I the A**hole) for telling my mom she's insane for trying to get pregnant again?

He writes:

For context: I (22M) have 2 siblings (22F and 23F) and I am the youngest (the youngest twin). But we are all adults now.

This all started a few years ago when my oldest sister got pregnant with my nephew. It was the first baby of our generation and of course, everyone was overjoyed it was a boy because they are so rare in the family.