Son asks if he's wrong for calling mom 'insane' for trying to get pregnant again.

Reddit user u/TimesMates is concerned that his mom is having a late-in-life baby just for the attention. When his sister got pregnant, the whole family was showering her with gifts and praise, and now his mom wants in on some of that action.
He writes:
For context: I (22M) have 2 siblings (22F and 23F) and I am the youngest (the youngest twin). But we are all adults now.
This all started a few years ago when my oldest sister got pregnant with my nephew. It was the first baby of our generation and of course, everyone was overjoyed it was a boy because they are so rare in the family.
I won't sugarcoat it. My sister was spoiled during her pregnancy. She was driven to all her doctor's appointments, nearly every day someone was buying something new, with every craving someone was ready to go get it, and she even had 2 baby showers. When my nephew was born it was the happiest my family had been since my grandma died.