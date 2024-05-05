Man trusts mom to watch his child while he and his wife are in the hospital; she leaves. AITA?

"AITA for freaking out at my mom for not upholding her promise for the care of my child while my wife and I were in the hospital for the birth of baby #2?"

Icy_Advantage_9226

My wife and I just got out of the hospital with the birth of our second child. Both of my parents were supposed to take care of and spend the night with my older son (2.5) during this time.

We went through every single detail together as this is the first time both my wife and I would be away from him overnight, so it was a big moment for us mentally. Both of my parents got the play by play and our understanding was both parents would be staying overnight to help our son.

My mom would talk about how they would both sleep either on our couch or on an air mattress in our bedroom as my son has a tendency to get up several times during the night.