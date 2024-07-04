Mom questions her parenting after husband says; 'You're coddling our 3 yo son, he's going to be spoiled.' UPDATED 11X

So I do NOT want that for my child. When he needs comforting, I comfort him. When he's having big feelings, I'm there for him, loving him through it. I want him to know that there is nothing on this earth I wouldn't do for him, nothing on this earth I wouldn't help him with, nothing I would judge him for, nothing he can't ask me for.

I would go to the ends of the earth for him, and I want him to always know that. So whether it's a bad dream, or something way, way worse, he can always trust me. I will ALWAYS be there for him with a hug and a kind word and a plan to help.