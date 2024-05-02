Mom reaches standstill with ex-husband; 'I'm not co-parenting like this in front of YOUR wife.' AITA?

And finally, their chafing at the idea that she "acts as their mother" when they are with their paternal family is also not hateful. They didn't say that they don't respect her authority.

You don't have to be a parent to be an authority figure; my own nieces and nephews always listen to me and treat me with respect, and I am not their parent.

What they did was make clear that in NO WAY did they want her to be pretending to be their MOTHER - not sometimes, not under certain circumstances, not ever.

And that's for them to decide. Not her. The fact that her feelings are hurt is sad, but not their responsibility.

Do I think the kids deserve a talking-to about how to communicate their feelings without being petty? Yup, probably. But that's as far as it goes.