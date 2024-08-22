Mom refuses to change baby's name for in-laws, 'his ex had a son with that name.' AITA?

I thought that was the end of it until she visited us at home, a week later, and brought it up again. The reason Mike didn't let her use the name is because his EX has a son with that name. I told that shouldn't have stopped her from using the name she loved.

Those boys do not know each other, do not go to the same school, don't have the same last name and basically live separate existences outside of their shared half-sister. I also said she could still use the name in future, it's common in my culture and tends to serve as a bond between the kids.