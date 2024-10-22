Mom refuses to force 'popular' daughter to take her sister to a Halloween party. AITA?

owls_and_cardinals said:

NTA. While I do believe in sibling support, I don't think it is your older daughter's responsibility to entertain your younger or to remedy an issue with the younger daughter's social life.

I also think that while parties like this tend to be casual in terms of the invites, it's pretty rude to bring a straggler who was unexpected by the host, or to ask the host if you can bring someone the host doesn't know...

...or simply didn't invite. So it's kinda not cool from a basic etiquette standpoint to make the older child bring the younger. Lastly it's not really a solution. The younger child presumably won't know anyone at the party and will be / feel like an outcast.