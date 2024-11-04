Mom refuses to let in-laws discipline her child with 'tough love.' AITA? 'She had a tantrum.'

"AITA for not letting my in-laws discipline our child?"

My husband Ronan (32M) and I (29F) have one daughter (3). We've always had very clear and well established parenting that works well for us and for her. Enter my in-laws.

Prior to having our daughter, we've began to see them more frequently - tends to be around ten times a month, whereas before then it would be maybe once/twice, because Ronan has a reasonably strained relationship with them (particularly his mum).

For context, this is because she was one of those people who couldn't let him have his own privacy, constantly looking through his room, asking where/when/with who he was going even into late teens, things like that. He never completely cut contact but they've been better since we had our daughter and he didn't want to completely cut them out of being grandparents.