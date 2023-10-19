Mom refuses to let teen son cosplay 'very feminine' female character, dad disagrees. AITA?

I told her to just let him cosplay whatever. Many guys cosplay and dress as females, it's fine. But she wasn't having it. She said she doesn't mind him choosing female characters in games, and that's it.

I felt pathetic, that we, at the age of 41, are arguing about an anime cosplay. It is just a costume, clothes, fabric, a bunch of threads. So I I told her she should find something better to do than complaining about a costume. She wasn't happy with that. I don't think I am an AH, am I?

EDIT: