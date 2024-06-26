Mom refuses to pay for 30 yo daughter's third wedding; 'But I finally found THE ONE after all my TRAUMA.' AITA? UPDATED

We even had doubts that maybe this thug was only planning to marry our daughter for the money. We assumed it was true when we found out she had been paying for a few months' worth of his rent that he could not afford to pay out of her own pocket. Like I said, I don't know what was wrong with her.

We gave her a budget of $13,000 for a beautiful dress and maybe another $2,000 for the cake.

The wedding planning itself was a disaster as my daughter had a meltdown over every single little thing that went wrong even though we tried to tell her that she could use the $15,000 budget to plan the entire wedding instead of just spending it on the dress and cake alone (that was our intention), that maybe she could scale back the dress and cake for a more humble affair.