Mom refuses to punish 4-year-old daughter for telling SIL she 'smells like fish.' AITA?

"AITA for not punishing my 4-year-old daughter after she said my sister in law smells like fish?"

I'm 25 F my daughter is 4 F. My daughter L was sitting with me her dad and her baby brother on the couch this was on thanksgiving my sister in law came over with her kids and husband.

She walked through the door and asked my daughter for a hug. L walked over to her and stopped dead in her tracks before saying "you smell." I corrected my daughter and told her that wasn't nice and she should apologize.

My daughter proceeded to say "but mommy, she smells like fish" my sister-in-law got angry and started yelling at MY daughter about how she was being disrespectful.