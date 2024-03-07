Mom refuses to punish daughters for inviting grandparents to picnic, 'my siblings are doubling down.' AITA?

So yeah, YTA. You wouldn't be punish them for wanting to see their grandparents, you would be punishing them for being rude, selfish and sneaky. They owe their aunts an apology and as their parent its your responsibility to make sure they understand why what they did was wrong. Also, your parents are massive AH, they should not have accepted thr invitation without checking with you.

Apart-Ad-6518 said:

YTA. "It was at a park it should be fine." No. They're also old enough to know that. "I couldn't help if they favored me growing up or my children now." You can enforce boundaries though. You chose not to do that. Or respect those of others even when it sounds like they've got good reason to impose them. "I won’t punish them for wanting to see their grandparents." They can do that without it being at the expense of people who don't want to see their parents. Stop colluding with bad behavior.