Mom refuses to take 5-year-old daughter to 'her' birthday party, 'I'm raising her to be a spoiled brat.' AITA?

My (33F) daughter “Cleo” (5yo) hates pink. She has disliked the color and almost everything to do with it since she was about three or so. She has one pink shirt she likes and one pink stuffed animal, and that’s it. My father’s partner, “Prue,” refuses to accept that Cleo doesn’t like pink.
Over the years, she’s made several attempts to push the color onto her (pretty much every gift she’s ever given her was some shade of pink), no matter how many times I tell her to stop. She has tried to give me dozens of different reasons why I should encourage my daughter to “try different shades.”
It clearly upsets Cleo, but Prue keeps doing it. About a week ago, my father invited me, my husband and our children for dinner at his place. He said he and Prue had a surprise for the kids. Right before we left home, my younger sister (who still lives with our father) texted me.
She warned me that the “surprise” was actually a small birthday party Prue had planned for Cleo. That alone threw me off, because my daughter’s birthday was in November. My father did miss her actual birthday party due to work, but still. Also, my son turns 9 in March, so I had figured his would be the next party we’d have.
Then she sent me photos of how the place was decorated, and it very clearly wasn’t actually meant for Cleo. Literally every piece of decor was pink. The table, the tableware, the balloons, everything. She had gotten pink banners and glued pink foil fringe curtains on the doors. Even the cake was pink.
I showed everything to my husband, and we agreed not to take the kids there. I texted my father the following: “Hey, (sister) told me everything. We’re not coming. We’re taking the kids to McDonalds and telling them that was your surprise. You and Prue can come if you want, we’re paying.” We did exactly that. My father did show up (without Prue), but he was cold with us and left 20 minutes after arriving.
Both him and Prue are pissed. My father is angry that my husband and I dismissed his partner’s “heartfelt gesture” towards our daughter. Prue also told me that I’m the reason Cleo is “restrictive” (I also don’t like pink), and I’m raising her to be an ungrateful, spoiled brat who is unwilling to compromise.
To be honest, I get how I could be in the wrong here. But at the same time, this just felt like Prue trying to push something Cleo doesn’t like onto her yet again. My sister and one of my brothers are on my side (though my sister did say I had been rude). My other brother is on the fence. AITA?
hadMcDofordinner said:
NTA. You handled it well, and avoided the worst. You were not rude so much as clear that you would not let Prue manipulate you/your daughter. Your father is the weakest link here. He should be reeling in Prue's pink obsession, not encouraging it.
Tell your father and Prue that there are things more important than the color pink in this world and that if they cannot stop giving pink to your daughter, then they should stop giving, period.
tinyd71 said:
I'm not sure that Prue's efforts were "a heartfelt gesture"! Her insistence on pink seems to be more about Prue than about Cleo. Does Prue have children of her own? I would think that most people who've had some exposure to children know that they go through phases of liking, loving, or disliking things, and that you can't really force things on them if they don't like them.
Your father and Prue really aren't hearing you/Cleo. The party wasn't for Cleo, so not attending doesn't seem any worse than throwing a party for someone when you know they'll hate it! NTA.
Large_Effective_812 said:
NTA, but your family sure are, I am now 50 always hated pink and I was a tomboy and I hated dresses. I had an Aunt like your Dad’s wife. I hated her she said the same crap Prue says and she never respected my feelings so as I grew older I never respected hers.
I still don’t wear pink and I have ripped my Aunt a new one every time she brings it up. Your daughter is allowed not to like something and your sister says you were rude at what point do you not if your daughter’s wants and desires are not respected. Cleo would not being seeing my parents for a while till they acknowledge and respect her choices.
Affectionate_Big8239 said:
Prue seems off balance. A birthday party 2 months late is bizarre on its own. The insistence on everything pink sounds really like some sort of issue she’s got that she should work through. Did she not have children of her own? Is your daughter seen as some sort of “do over” child? It’s all a little weird, even without the obsession with the color pink. NTA (forgot a judgment the first time around!)
WhereWeretheAdults said:
NTA. What Prue is doing is what we call projecting. Look at her response. "You are raising her to be an ungrateful, spoiled brat who is willing to compromise." Now look at Prue's actions. She is acting like a brat who is unwilling to compromise. Hold firm in your boundaries. You are teaching your child that her likes and wants are important and that she shouldn't give them up to "keep the peace." Thank you.
Different_Guess_5407 said:
NTA - why the hell would anyone keep "pushing" the colour pink after being told time and time again that the child hates the color. Totally don't blame you for not taking the kids - and well done to sister for giving you the heads up. "I’m raising her to be an ungrateful, spoiled brat who is unwilling to compromise." You could say that Prue is acting like an ungrateful spoiled brat for being unwilling to compromise.