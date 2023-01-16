Mom refuses to give bride money, 'cheaper weddings lead to longer marriages,' AITA?

We've all seen Bridezillas losing their mind on reality television, but is it really fair to assume that every bride with luxury taste is doomed to have a short marriage?

So, when a concerned mom's opinion on expensive weddings ended up on the gloriously petty and judgemental "Wedding Shaming" Reddit group, internet strangers were eager to deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not contributing to my daughter's wedding because I think cheaper weddings last longer?

I'm 51 [F] and my daughter is going to get married in the upcoming months to her boyfriend of 3 years. So far I've seen that the relationship is going very well, and I'm glad to see my daughter happily engaged. But we had a family dinner to plan for the wedding, and she asked for monetary contributions to pay for the venue and the wedding overall.

She said the estimated cost for the wedding would be $40K USD. My jaw hit the floor after hearing the price and the money she was asking every one of us to pay. One of my sisters, after hearing it, just stood up and left.