Mom refuses to give bride money, 'cheaper weddings lead to longer marriages,' AITA?

I'm 51 [F] and my daughter is going to get married in the upcoming months to her boyfriend of 3 years. So far I've seen that the relationship is going very well, and I'm glad to see my daughter happily engaged. But we had a family dinner to plan for the wedding, and she asked for monetary contributions to pay for the venue and the wedding overall.
She said the estimated cost for the wedding would be $40K USD. My jaw hit the floor after hearing the price and the money she was asking every one of us to pay. One of my sisters, after hearing it, just stood up and left.
I told my daughter I had been a photographer for decades, I had gone to many weddings as a photographer, and the golden rule was: The higher the wedding cost, the shorter the marriage tended to last. I had to deal with too many bridezillas who wanted the perfect wedding of their dreams, only to divorce within a year or two.