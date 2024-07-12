Mom refuses to pay child's step-mother to 'babysit,' 'I am a jealous ex.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to pay my child’s step mother to 'babysit' them?"

Okay so before I start, I should say that my son is 5 - and only in the past 3-6 months has the father and his partner been consistent in his life. Anyway - my son’s father sees him for two nights every fortnight. He picks him up late Friday night and drops him off early Sunday morning every two weeks.

Now when he first started being consistent, I would offer money to make sure my son was fed and safe. I only did this because for the last 5 years he would give excuses of “I have no money to feed him” or “I have no petrol." My son adores his dad, so I offered the money so that he had no excuse not to spend time with our son.