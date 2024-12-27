Mom refuses uncle's generous offer 'Wicked' tickets, 'I don't think my kids can handle it.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing my uncle’s generous offer of 'Wicked' tickets if I don’t think my kids can handle it?"

My uncle who I adore generously offered to purchase tickets to see Wicked for the whole family including myself, my husband, and our three girls. In a perfect world we’d all go and have a magical time but I don’t live in a perfect world and have spent the past 10 years navigating said imperfect world through trial and error.

Context: our 10-year-old has Down syndrome, our 8yo has severe autism, and our 4yo is textbook adhd. Between their sensory needs, their ages, and the nearly 3hr runtime, I’m almost certain this will be a nightmare for everyone involved mainly the other paying customers who just want to enjoy the movie without our real life flying monkeys.