Mom refuses uncle's generous offer 'Wicked' tickets, 'I don't think my kids can handle it.' AITA?

My uncle who I adore generously offered to purchase tickets to see Wicked for the whole family including myself, my husband, and our three girls. In a perfect world we’d all go and have a magical time but I don’t live in a perfect world and have spent the past 10 years navigating said imperfect world through trial and error.
Context: our 10-year-old has Down syndrome, our 8yo has severe autism, and our 4yo is textbook adhd. Between their sensory needs, their ages, and the nearly 3hr runtime, I’m almost certain this will be a nightmare for everyone involved mainly the other paying customers who just want to enjoy the movie without our real life flying monkeys.
I’ve tried to politely decline, explaining my concerns, but my uncle and mom are insisting we try, and they won’t take no for an answer. They seem to think I’m being overly negative and that it could be a great experience.
This isn’t about me underestimating my kids, but fully estimating their abilities and needs so frankly the idea of going fills me with dread. AITA for standing firm and refusing such a generous gift, even if they mean well?
analyst19 said:
NTA. “Sorry, the kids can’t handle that. Why don’t you ask Aunt Kathy to join?”
SwtSthrnBelle said:
NTA. And honestly their response seems ableist to me.
kmactane said:
People who really "mean well" would listen to you. People who won't take no for an answer are not "offering" you a "generous gift", but rather trying to force you to do something against your will. NTA.
InfamousFlan5963 said:
NTA. Besides the overall concerns, wicked was semi miserable for me and one of my friends (and we're adults who can "handle it better") with how loud and high pitch it was in theater. I plan to rewatch it at home and I think I'll enjoy it much better then, but it was too much at times.
Fast_Whole935 said:
Wicked is not a children's movie. I wouldn't take a child under the age of 12 to the film.
Here_IGuess said:
Nta. Since they keep insisting, they should take the kids while you & your husband enjoy a few free hours. I'm sure they won't have any problem agreeing to do it since you're overreacting & too negative.