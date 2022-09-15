Mom asks if she's wrong for refusing to take daughter to cheating ex's wedding.

If your spouse was marrying the person they cheated on you with you would probably want to stay miles and miles away from that venue for obvious reasons.

Reddit user u/southerngallyl is still deeply hurt that her ex-husband cheated on her and ended their 20-year marriage to wed his mistress. She's allowing her daughter to attend the wedding, but her ex wants her to personally drop the kid off at the church. She refused to put herself in that painful situation, but some people are calling her decision "heartless."

Now, this scorned ex-wife is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for refusing to take my daughter to my ex-husband’s wedding?"

She writes:

My (42F) ex-husband (45M) and I were together for 20 years. We had a beautiful daughter together, Joceline (14F). We got a divorce 5 years ago due to infidelity on his part. I was devastated. He was the love of my life and he betrayed all of the trust and loyalty we had built up.

"To make matters worse, he ended up in a relationship with the woman he cheated on me with."