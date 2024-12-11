"AITA For telling my mom she’ll regret picking her husband over her children?"

I (23F) and my husband (22M) moved in with my mom over the summer to help my mom with her bills and to help take care of my three younger siblings.

The main reason for this move was because I did not want her to get back with her “boyfriend” that she had been dating on and off for the past 7-8 years.

Not long after we moved in she starts talking to him again after repeatedly telling me she was never going to get back together with him. She then goes on to marry him and since then has taken on this mentality that she is his wife and has responsibilities towards him so she has to be with him 24/7.