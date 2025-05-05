Engagement almost ruined by mother's accusing daughter of deceased twin's crimes. AITA? + UPDATE

throwawayaccount_tw (OP)

Everyone was present at the party, from my extended family to his. However this conversation happened in the kitchen where it was only me, my mother, my fiancée and his brothers wife ( who I knew would immediately tell her husband who would tell his mother than his whole side would know) so I thought it was best to clear it up with said brother and wife knowing they’d clear the record with his side of the family.

eggynack

NTA. I know you said not to judge your fiancé, but that is some weird behavior on his part, gotta say. Not only did he want to immediately break things off with you over things you supposedly did when you were somewhere between 12 and 14, he also absolutely refused to believe you over your mother.