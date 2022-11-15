Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mom sabotages teen daughter to get her fired because her job wasn't 'girlie' enough.

Mom sabotages teen daughter to get her fired because her job wasn't 'girlie' enough.

Shenuque Tissera
Nov 15, 2022 | 2:36 PM
ADVERTISING

It's 2022; anyone can do jobs, regardless of gender. If a specific gender can only do a job, that job is lying to you. Unfortunately, people still have archaic views on gender and jobs. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a teen has to deal with a mother who thinks women should have traditionally 'feminine' roles.

AITA for telling everyone that my mom got me fired and asking them for money?

Nothing 'girly' about apprenticing.

I (18f) had my first real job out of high school. I was working in a warehouse, and I was going to apprentice as a parts technician. My dad helped me get the job. My mom hates that I didn't have a girly job.

Some moms can't take a hint.

She would constantly call and even show up there. I told her to please stop. That my boss didn't like her interruptions of my day, she would stop for a bit and then do it again.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content