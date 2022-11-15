Mom sabotages teen daughter to get her fired because her job wasn't 'girlie' enough.

It's 2022; anyone can do jobs, regardless of gender. If a specific gender can only do a job, that job is lying to you. Unfortunately, people still have archaic views on gender and jobs. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a teen has to deal with a mother who thinks women should have traditionally 'feminine' roles.

AITA for telling everyone that my mom got me fired and asking them for money?

Nothing 'girly' about apprenticing.

I (18f) had my first real job out of high school. I was working in a warehouse, and I was going to apprentice as a parts technician. My dad helped me get the job. My mom hates that I didn't have a girly job.

Some moms can't take a hint.