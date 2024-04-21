Woman loses it when mom gives away her favorite clothes in front of her, says 'you can't fit.' AITA?

Bandersnatcher

Or her wedding dress, since she never wears it anymore right? Because sharing is caring, right?

JMarchPineville

I’m having a hard time understanding why your mother would give your clothing to someone else. That is completely out of line. Completely disrespectful. And you called her out on her bullshit. I kind of agree with your boyfriend that maybe if you can, get the hell out of there.

The OP responded here:

AnnAI_Deluxe