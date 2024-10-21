'AITA for telling my mom to stop saying I’m my dad's new wife?'

I don’t exactly remember what happened but one day my Dad told me to go ask my Mom something and when I went to go tell my Mom she went off at me… “Why are you speaking to me, get your Father to come speak to me!”, “Go tell your Father he has to speak to me now!”.

(This is a regular occurrence where my parents would tell me to tell the other parent stuff cause they won’t speak to each other.) “He’s my Husband he should be speaking to me!”

At that point I had enough and told my Mom to either listen to what I have to say or to take herself to go speak to my Dad. I was no longer going to be their little messenger bird.