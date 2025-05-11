'My mom secretly moved in next door to ‘help’ with my baby…now she’s trying to co-parent.' AITA?'

I was stunned. She kept saying, “It’s just until you’re back on your feet.” But I AM on my feet. Tired, yes, but parenting. Healing. Functioning. It felt like she decided I couldn’t do this without her, even though I never asked for her help. But it got worse.

It has become overwhelming and aggravating. She started showing up unannounced. Like 6am “just checking if the baby woke up” or 10pm “wanting cuddles” with her or put her to bed.

She’s been inserting herself into everything: nap schedules, feeding choices, even arguing with my fiancé about how he holds the baby. One night she told him, “You’re not doing enough and when you hold her you act like the babysitter.” Then she started calling my baby “our girl.”