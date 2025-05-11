'My mom secretly moved in next door to ‘help’ with my baby…now she’s trying to co-parent.' AITA?'

I gave birth 7 months ago, and being postpartum has been a rollercoaster (exhaustion, hormones, healing, wedding planning, financial, etc). My fiancé and I just moved into a rental home a couple months ago to be closer to his job.
I was so excited for a fresh start. Then my mom said she was coming to visit for a few weeks to help out. Great. So, she booked an Airbnb conveniently on the same street or so I thought.
One week in, she casually mentions she’s thinking of extending. I say sure, as long as she’s okay with the cost. She laughs and says, “Oh, I’m not paying by the night. I signed a 12-month lease next door.”
EXCUSE ME?
She didn’t tell me. Didn’t ask. Just... moved a few doors down. To my house. With her initials on the mailbox and a whole storage truck of furniture.
I was stunned. She kept saying, “It’s just until you’re back on your feet.” But I AM on my feet. Tired, yes, but parenting. Healing. Functioning. It felt like she decided I couldn’t do this without her, even though I never asked for her help.
But it got worse.
It has become overwhelming and aggravating. She started showing up unannounced. Like 6am “just checking if the baby woke up” or 10pm “wanting cuddles” with her or put her to bed.
She’s been inserting herself into everything: nap schedules, feeding choices, even arguing with my fiancé about how he holds the baby. One night she told him, “You’re not doing enough and when you hold her you act like the babysitter.”
Then she started calling my baby “our girl.”
“Our girl doesn’t like that brand of formula.” “Our girl gets fussy if we don’t follow the schedule.”
She says “we” a lot. As in, “We don’t like that toy,” or “We didn’t sleep well last night.” Like I’m the nanny.
It’s freaking exhausting. I confronted her gently and she got so defensive she cried. Said I was being cruel, that she moved here out of love, and that “any other mom would do the same”. Making me feel like the ungrateful adult child.
My fiancé wants to set a firm boundary or ask her to leave, but I feel guilty.. she is my mom. She’s never been this intense before. And a part of me wonders if she’s just lonely or projecting something she hasn’t dealt with.
But I also can’t live like this. I feel like I’m not allowed to be my baby’s mom without her shadow over me. Im a first time mom, I want to experience motherhood in its entirety.
I don’t know if I should confront her harder, let her stay and try to coexist, or ask her to leave and risk destroying our relationship. Has anyone else ever dealt with a parent trying to strong arm co-parent your kid... uninvited?
EDIT: Wow, I didn’t expect this post to resonate with so many people so fast, thank you to everyone who shared their stories, advice, or just straight-up tough love. I needed it.
After reading the replies, especially the brutally honest ones, I realized I’ve been prioritizing not upsetting my mom over protecting my peace and my baby’s space. That breaks my heart. That ends now. My fiancé and I are sitting down tonight to make a plan. Here’s what we’ve already decided:
We’re locking our doors at all times. She will no longer be allowed to just “drop in.” Texts/calls will only be responded to when it’s convenient for us, not immediately or emotionally. I’m going to tell her directly that while I appreciate her desire to be involved, she is not the co-parent, and if she keeps boundary-stomping, she won’t be involved at all.
I’ll probably bring my fiancé into that convo for backup, because I know she’ll try to cry or guilt me again. But this time I’m going in calm, clear, and with zero wiggle room. I’ll update again after the conversation if anyone’s interested. Thank you all uh… seriously. Sometimes the internet is a wild place, but right now, it helped me take my power back.
*EDIT 2: It didn’t go bad… but it didn’t go good either.
We finally had the talk tonight. It took a while to build up the nerve, and honestly, I felt sick to my stomach leading up to it. My fiancé and I sat my mom down and gently explained how things have been feeling.
How we’ve appreciated her presence and help in some ways, but how the drop-ins, the unsolicited advice, and the constant involvement have started to feel overwhelming and intrusive.
We made it clear we need space to figure things out as a family and that we want to parent our child without feeling like we’re under supervision. To her credit, she didn’t blow up.
She got quiet. Defensive, but not combative. She said things like, “I thought I was helping,” and “I didn’t realize I was making it worse.” She even said she felt like she was “fired from being a grandmother.”
There was a definite coldness… like she was holding back a bigger reaction or deciding what to do with the information. She asked a few questions, mostly clarifying things like, “So you don’t want me to come over without asking?” (Answer: Yes, please text first.) And, “You don’t want me giving advice anymore?” (Answer: Only if we ask for it.)
There was a long pause, and then she said, “I knew this was his influence, he’s trying to take you away from me.” My fiancé stayed calm (bless him), but it was clear she’s been bottling resentment toward him for a while.
I told her plainly: “No, Mom. These are MY words. You’re not listening to me, you’re trying to turn me against the person who is actually supporting me. I need you to understand that if you keep crossing our boundaries, you’ll lose access to this experience entirely.”
There were a few tears, and she brought up sacrifices she made and how she thought she was doing the right thing. At one point she even asked, “Would you be doing this if I was HIS mother instead of yours?”
That one stung, because she doesn’t see how we’ve both been drowning trying to manage her presence. Although, surprisingly, and maybe this is a small win, she didn’t yell. She didn’t storm out. She sat there and actually listened, even if she didn’t like it.
We told her we want to be the ones raising our child, and that the help she offers needs to be on our terms. Specifically, no more unannounced visits. No more inserting herself into parenting decisions. We said we needed space (physically and emotionally) to breathe, learn, and grow as a little family.
She said she was hurt but will “try” to respect our wishes. Honestly, I don’t know if she fully gets it. The vibe when she left was... tense. She didn’t slam the door, but she didn’t hug me goodbye either. It kind of felt like a polite ending to an awkward dinner party.
So yeah, not the worst-case scenario, but not the breakthrough I was hoping for. We're giving her time to process, and we’re standing by the boundaries we set. I’m nervous about what the next few weeks look like, but I also feel a small (tiny?) sense of relief for finally speaking up.
Appreciate everyone’s support and encouragement. Truly. Your stories and advice gave me the courage to say something today. I’ll update again if anything major changes.
Your mom ambushed you and then tried to take total control. She needs firm boundaries and controls. And therapy. Lots of therapy. Best of luck.
Yes, please update. I know it might sound weird, and I know the internet can be brutal, and even though we don’t know you except through here, we really do care and want you to be able to enjoy your baby. Many years ago My mom lived down the street like your mom, but she never interfered. If anything I was calling her too much. I’m sorry you’re going through this. It’s so unfortunate.
I’m glad to see the edit, it sounds like the tough love comments worked. OP, I completely understand the need to please your mom, but your baby is not her do-over or second child. She’s taking full advantage and I’m glad your fiancé was pushing for the boundaries too.
It’s rare I see a post where the roles are reversed, usually it’s the partner having a problem establishing good, set boundaries. I’ll be looking forward to the update, I hope for the best. You three deserve the peace of being a family.
Unfortunately, your mother is trying to use you and especially your baby as her emotional support animal. You didn’t sign up for this and you need to put a stop to it immediately if not sooner.
This is so an aircraft emergency situation. Everyone in your family is in distress as a result of your mother’s actions. You need to put your oxygen mask on, then your baby’s and partner’s and then you need to address your mother’s obvious fixation with both empathy and ruthless honesty.
Tell her whatever fantasy she had in her head of co-parenting with you ends now. Whatever good intentions she had in her mind wasn’t asked for or required. She isn’t a third in your relationship and in fact she has permanently damaged your relationship by her inserting herself into your daily life to this extent.
She will cry and carry-on, but you need to be absolutely resolved that you want your complete independence back. If you don’t get brutal in the beginning she will guilt you into making small allowances over time and then you’ll be back in the same boat as before.
CrazyResearch2013 (OP)
You’re absolutely right, and it’s hard to admit that I’ve let my mom’s emotional needs take priority over my own family’s wellbeing. I can see now that I’ve been avoiding the tough conversations out of guilt, but that’s only making things worse.
I’m going to have that tough conversation with her and make it crystal clear that her behavior is not acceptable and has to stop. It’s time for me to reclaim my independence and protect my family. It’s going to be hard, but I’m ready to do whatever it takes to set firm boundaries and move forward. I heard from experiences that this can be beyond damaging.