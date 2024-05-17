Mom 'secretly' picks up daughter from sleepover in the middle of the night. AITA?

When this woman is concerned about her own parenting, she asks the internet:

"AITA for picking up my daughter from a sleepover without telling her friend’s parents?"

My daughter, Emily (15) went to a sleepover at her friend, Amanda’s house last weekend. Emily’s known her for a couple of years and we know her parents well. This was a party for Amanda’s birthday. Emily has been to sleepovers before, but this was her first at Amanda’s house.

Around 10 PM, I get a call from Emily. She says that everyone at the party has already fallen asleep which wouldn’t be an issue but Amanda and 2 other girls are snoring.

She tried to fall asleep too but couldn’t and really didn’t want to be there all night. Yes, at sleepovers, usually you stay up late…but you’re also doing that together and having fun.