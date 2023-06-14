Son calls mom 'unfair' for punishing him for sending his sister to the hospital.

Giving children a motorized vehicle to operate is a dangerous game. Poor risk assessment, poor driving ability, and the chaos engine in a child's mind can lead to someone getting hurt. However, some parents can't resist spoiling their little ones.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A#&hole Subreddit, one mother asks if she's wrong to enforce the rules she laid out for her children.

She writes:

My husband and I have four kids, two boys, and two girls. For Christmas, we got a go-kart for our younger two (8f, 10m) electric ride-on scooters and our older son (14).

We told my kids that they needed to be careful of pedestrians and other riders and that if they hit someone/something, their scooters/go-kart would be taken away, and if they broke anything, they’d have to work to pay back what they broke.