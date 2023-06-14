Son calls mom 'unfair' for punishing him for sending his sister to the hospital.

Giving children a motorized vehicle to operate is a dangerous game. Poor risk assessment, poor driving ability, and the chaos engine in a child's mind can lead to someone getting hurt. However, some parents can't resist spoiling their little ones.
She writes:
My husband and I have four kids, two boys, and two girls. For Christmas, we got a go-kart for our younger two (8f, 10m) electric ride-on scooters and our older son (14).
We told my kids that they needed to be careful of pedestrians and other riders and that if they hit someone/something, their scooters/go-kart would be taken away, and if they broke anything, they’d have to work to pay back what they broke.
Two weeks ago, we took the kids to the park to ride their scooters/go-kart, and my older son challenged the younger two to a race. My oldest daughter (16) had to walk across the park to get water, and when she was halfway there, my oldest son hit her going full speed (around 15mph).
My daughter broke eight bones in her leg/foot and got a concussion. On top of the broken bones and head injury, her phone and watch were broken.
Once we got home from the hospital (four days later), I listed my son’s go-kart for sale and told him he had to get a job to pay for his sister’s new phone and watch.
He thinks I’m being unfair because I already sold the go-kart, and I knew this could happen when I bought it for him—then dared to try and blame it on her because she wasn’t paying attention (she was on her phone when she was walking). I told him it didn’t matter; he knew these were the rules when he got the go-kart, and he was responsible for ensuring he didn’t hurt anyone on it.
My husband thinks we’re being too rough on him and says we shouldn’t make him pay for anything or only pay for her watch ($500). I say no; he knew he’d have to pay for the broken property when he got the go-kart, and he chose not to be careful so he could get a job this summer and pay the $1500 like he was initially told.
My husband thinks I’m being too hard and just trying to get back at him for hurting his sister, but I said if it were anyone else, they’d be responsible for broken property and medical bills, so this is very fair. We can’t agree, so I wanted to know if I was the a#^hole.
The internet has a verdict after hearing the evidence.
PM--ME--WHATEVER-- says:
NTA (Not the A%$hole). When I was 4 or 5, my neighbor's son accidentally ran me over with his four-wheeler. As a lesson, his parents set it on fire in their backyard that night. At least you sold yours.
According_Ad6364 says:
NTA, I love that one of his reasons why it’s unfair is you knew this could happen. 'Mom, you know I’m irresponsible, so you must trust me!'
Straysmom says:
NTA. I'm glad that your daughter wasn't more seriously injured. Because she could have been, if it had been anybody else, you'd be looking at more than just a doctor's bill & replacing a phone/watch. It almost sounds like he purposely hit her.
Regardless of whether she was on her phone, he operated a vehicle that could miss her. But that's not what happened.
Blaming the victim isn't go very far if he tries the same excuse while driving a car. The vehicular assault would be the least of his worries. Losing his license & insurance. Jail time.
Restitution and/or being sued. He accepted your terms of use when you bought him the go-cart. If he can't operate a go-cart safely, I shudder to think of him being on the road in a car.
OP, as a former menace myself, consequences turn you into kind adults.