Mom serves BF an eviction notice after his 12-year-old son repeatedly 'scares' baby. AITA?

"AITA for kicking my BF and his kid out because his son was constantly scaring my baby on purpose?"

I was diagnosed with PPD so I'm not sure if this is playing a part in my actions or not. I've been with my BF for 6 years and he has a 12yo son "Jake". I have owned my home for nearly 10 years now. They moved in 2 years ago. Our daughter is 3 months old.

Now, Jake loves his sister. He's always holding her and trying to help. But there's been a massive issue since I had her with him purposely scaring her. Walking up to her and yelling "RA!"

He thinks it's hilarious when she does startle reflex's and then laughs when she cries, saying "aww I'm sorry, I didn't mean to scare her like that" but continues laughing and continues purposely trying to scare her. At least 4x a day