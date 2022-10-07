Mom snaps at newly engaged SIL for refusing to let 5-year-old try on engagement ring.

So, when a conflicted newly engaged woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her wild child niece's capacity for destruction, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My fiance's sister and her husband came over for dinner last night. They have a five-year-old daughter, "Emily."
Some background:
Emily is a very curious girl and loves to play and explore, and she really loves playing dress up. I have a pretty nice clothing/shoe collection that I showed Emily one of the first times she came over.
Since then, I have let Emily borrow many items of my clothing to try on for fun and put on "fashion shows" with. I was completely okay with this until this summer when Emily asked to try on a pair of my expensive heels.