Mom snaps at newly engaged SIL for refusing to let 5-year-old try on engagement ring.

Letting children play dress-up with your clothes can be a fun rainy day family activity, but what happens when your 5-year-old niece demands to try on your brand new, expensive and incredibly sentimental jewelry?

So, when a conflicted newly engaged woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her wild child niece's capacity for destruction, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not letting my niece try on my engagement ring?

My fiance's sister and her husband came over for dinner last night. They have a five-year-old daughter, "Emily."

Some background: Emily is a very curious girl and loves to play and explore, and she really loves playing dress up. I have a pretty nice clothing/shoe collection that I showed Emily one of the first times she came over.