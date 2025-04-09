Mom of son with autism sets boundary with family: 'Do NOT discuss food.' AITA? 'I've been blocked.'

I honestly didn’t expect this reaction. I wasn’t rude. I wasn’t attacking her. I set a personal boundary and was shut out over it. I’ve been blocked for months. So… AITA for setting a clear boundary about not wanting to talk about food—even if it made her uncomfortable?

DracoPaladin said:

So now you know, she was doing it maliciously, and when you asked her to stop, she got upset that she couldn't bully you any more. NTA.

SeaLandscape6012 said:

NTA. You set a reasonable boundary and were clear it was about you and your issues and NOT her. She responded quite poorly - that is on HER - NOT you. Honestly, I know this is hard, but I've dealt with family and friends like this - and it's just not right. You deserve better. You are better off without her in your life at this point, as she will only cause you stress. Stay strong - you were valid in setting a reasonable boundary.