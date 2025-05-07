"My mom spent my college money and now she wants me to pay it back. AITA?"

My parents and I had an agreement when it came to college expenses: they would cover half the cost. To hold up my end, I joined the Air National Guard so I could get free tuition, and my parents agreed to pay for my housing.

Everything was going fine until my third year of school when I suddenly got hit with an $8,000 past-due bill. I couldn’t even register for classes and was completely freaking out.

I immediately contacted the school because we had set up auto-pay. Turns out, the school had switched to a new system and auto-pay was shut off without notifying me.