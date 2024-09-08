Mom starts spying on nanny; 'I have footage of you that I DO NOT LIKE.' UPDATED 2X

I finally asked her why she did those things to my baby, and she said that a son like mine needed a mother, a REAL, caring mother like her in his life and that a mother who works nearly all week is not good enough...

and that I would never be enough for him. I was going crazy, but I decided to end the conversation with her there because shouting was not going to solve anything.

I was disgusted by all that, and left the call worse than how I started it. And there's literally nothing I can do against her for what she did.

My mother is still helping me watching after my son while I work, and things are slowly getting back to "normal", but I can't erase this sense of powerlessness. I think I will go to therapy once things get better.