Mom takes 3 yo to carnival and gets into major argument with toddlers; 'Did I Karen out?!' AITA?

"AITA for yelling at a couple of boys at the fair and did I have a Karen moment?"

I (31f) Had a moment at the fair this week and realized after that I may have been a Karen. I took my toddler (3m) to enjoy the fair/carnival with some friends and their toddler.

They wanted to go into one of the young kid play mazes that has a couple small obstacles such as punching bag maze, rope climb, and 2 swinging bridges before ending in a slide back to the ground.

A sign at the entrance lists the rules such as no rough housing, swinging on the bridge excessively, etc. I went in with my toddler since he is still young and gets scared in some high places.