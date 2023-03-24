Mom tells 21-year-old daughter she can't live with her GF, 'she's too young;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult beautifully petty moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her daughter's big move, people were eager to help her out.

A friend at work pointed me to this to get some more advice/points of view on my situation. I (46F) am the mother to two wonderful children, Andrew (16M) and Nicole (21F). Nicole was very bright as a child and excelled in her classes, and she headed into college with a plan to get a Master’s at least. I never had to worry about her doing well or hitting milestones, but the last few years have been very surprising.

She became a bit withdrawn in her teen years, more so than I realized until now, and after her first year of college she suddenly moved out from a relative’s home and got her own apartment. Then, after her second year of college (last May) she told me and her father (58M) that she was dropping out and might return in a year, but wasn’t sure, and that she was incredibly stressed and depressed and had been for years. It felt like it was coming out of nowhere.

Last fall she got a full time job and started talking about how she was happy and finally in a good routine and that she loved working. I was glad things were at least going well for her now, but still hoping she’d return to college soon. One of the biggest recent bombshells she dropped on me though was a month ago when I drove to visit her.