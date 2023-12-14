Mom tells 6-year-old son to stop repeatedly telling teen daughter that she's beautiful. AITA?

ubiquitous-rarity said:

Hard NTA. There's no "order" to start correcting people's behaviour--6 year old or 60 year old, if you're making the girl uncomfortable by bringing up her looks repeatedly, then your behavior needs to change.

The 6 year old was repeatedly doing something that made your daughter uncomfortable. You told him not to. There is nothing wrong with this. I agree that you should go back and explain why we don't place such a strong focus on women's looks in 6 year old language.

OP, give yourself a break. Your heart is totally in the right place by nipping this behavior in the bud.

s8nskeepr said: