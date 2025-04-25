Mom tells adult children, 'chores are for girls,' daughter refuses to help. AITA? 'This is your job.'

"AITA for refusing to do house chores after my mom said only girls should do them?"

So I (22F) live at home with my parents and siblings — including my brothers (23M, 21M, and 18M) and my younger sister. The house needed a deep clean, and I suggested that it would be faster and fairer if everyone pitched in — not just the girls. My mom actually agreed at first and said, “That sounds like a good idea.” I was actually surprised and thought we were all on the same page.

But then she told me to start by vacuuming all the carpets, and told my sister to do some other chores around the house. We got to work, but I started wondering when my brothers were going to be called in to help. They were just playing video games in the other room the whole time.