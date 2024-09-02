Mom tells 'clueless' sister to 'shut up' and stop giving parenting advice. AITA? 'She's trying to help.'

"AITA for telling my sister to shut up and stop giving me parenting advice when she's clueless about autism and kids?"

My sister (35f) is single and childless currently. Though she plans to have a child via donor at 40. I (31f) am a mom of three and my middle child (Ava) is on the spectrum. Ava has sensory difficulties surrounding clothes and food. She was always considered a "fussy" baby.

Early signs were there from when she was still a newborn and hated most of her clothes. She was also a child who did not take to eating solids. And she would struggle when being around too many people or meeting new people.

We were told she was showing early signs of autism and she was eventually diagnosed. She's in a few different therapies at present and some of that is to help her with her sensory struggles.