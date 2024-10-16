Mom tells daughter; 'Don't worry honey, I'll pay for your plastic surgery.' AITA?

It's so hard having a teenage daughter sometimes. When this mom feels bad about the way her daughter is treating her, she asks the internet:

'AITA for jokingly telling our daughter that we’ll pay for her plastic surgery?'

My daughter Hazel (15f) has been going through a phase. I am not one bit conventionally attractive to say the least, and Hazel is mad at me for giving birth to her and giving her ‘bad genetics.’

Everything bad that happens to her she will blame on me. She tells me that I should have never had kids since I ‘knew’ they would look ugly and monstrous.

It has been bugging me, and I honestly hope that she will grow out of this. Honestly sometimes she makes me feel bad for having her. I try to be as polite as I can whenever she says these things, but today was my last straw.