Mom tells daughter's father that his other kids aren't 'her problem.' AITA? UPDATED.

I 34f have a 10-year-old daughter with my ex. We broke up 5 years ago because he got another woman pregnant. He has the weekends with our daughter.

Lately, my daughter has been complaining that her dad’s stepson is bullying her and her dad isn’t doing anything. My ex's stepson is 15 years old, so I was shocked when she told me that he would hit her, kick her, push her down the stairs.

And my ex would pretend like he didn’t know what’s going on. She also said that her half sister keeps taking her stuff I called my ex after she told me all this.

He said that it’s just kids being kids and that our daughter should get over it. He also said that his other kids need more attention so if my daughter can’t deal with that, she shouldn’t come over to his house.