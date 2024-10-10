Mom tells son the truth; 'It's YOUR fault your step-family doesn't like you.' AITA?

Yet, I was around all of it too. I don't know if you remember, but there were many times when you were really pretty awful to Margaret, so bad at times everyone was upset and I'd have to pick you up early..." Basically, kindly take him down memory lane...

Also, sounds like that behavior was when he was younger- what went on as he got older? Did he stop going? Did he keep it up? Did he improve? Did they throw up a wall and never let him back in?

Maybe in reviewing it kindly, together, you might find out there is a little more to the story he deserves some grace on or you find that he was never taught to be accountable for his behavior. If you revisit and try again - then NTA