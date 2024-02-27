Mom tells son’s girlfriend to break up with him; 'you can do better.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my son’s girlfriend to break up with him?"

Minute-Layer-4412

My (F41) son (M20) has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Lily (F20), for about three years now. I love my son and I hate to say this, but he’s not turned out to be a good person.

He has very little work ethic, has no desire to get a job or go to college, and spends most of his time gaming or partying. Lily on the other hand, is the polar opposite. She’s very studious, has aspirations to be a doctor, is a very good swimmer, and is currently away at college.