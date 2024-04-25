Mom tells teen daughter that 'alienation' isn't a good enough reason to switch schools. AITA?

So do you value your daughter as she currently is? Do you value her intelligence and her drive? Do you value her ability to navigate the world? Or not? Because if you can't even hear out your daughter, you also don't get to take great pride in all that she has accomplished and her potential.

You have a very smart and driven kid, and she is struggling. You could call her "childish" and put the potential of this school above all else, or you could love your child. She can accomplish great things in another school AND develop better social skills and friendships. In short, she can be smart and happy, or she can be in a celebrated school and miserable.