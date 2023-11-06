Mom of twins refuses to take down a congratulatory Facebook post for one daughter. AITA?

Find something to put up of Susie’s accomplishments soon- maybe a general “so proud of my daughter Susie and the creative path she is pursuing” and run it by her, reminding her again that she can’t get upset that “you only post about one daughter” while actively preventing you from posting about her.

Viperbunny said:

NTA. You are completely right. She needs to work out how to cope with her therapist. This seems like it all started because she couldn't cope with her sister have more success. Instead of focusing on herself and what she needs to feel fulfilled she focused on her sister and it made her miserable. Her sobriety is still relatively new. She is acting like a dry drunk.