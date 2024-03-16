'AITA for uninviting my mom to my wedding after she called my fiancée embarrassing?' (Pic)

Well it has recently come to my attention that my mom texted my aunt including pictures of Tiffany taken without her knowledge and complained about how embarrassed she was. She said everyone was looking at them and some people were snickering. My aunt was making jokes back and I became furious.

I demanded my mom explain to me and she said I was being ridiculous. She said she could talk to her sister about whatever she wanted and we needed to "grow up." She blamed me for pushing Tiffany on her in the first place, and claimed it was super embarrassing and everyone was giving Tiffany weird looks.